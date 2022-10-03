INDIA

Odisha: 5-time MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha no more

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran tribal leader and five-time MLA from Padampur seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district, Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha died here on Sunday night, family sources said on Monday. He was 65.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar for quite some time due to several ailments.

Bariha is survived by his wife Tilotama, daughters Barsha, Kadambini, and son Bhojraj.

He was elected to the state assembly five times from Padampur seat — twice on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995, and three times on BJD ticket in 2000, 2009 and 2019.

He also served as SC, ST development minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet between 2009 and 2011.

Bariha’s mortal remains have been taken to Odisha Assembly premises where leaders of all political parties paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

His body is being taken to his ancestral house at Padampur, where last rites will be conducted, a family source said.

Senior leaders from Odisha including Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death.

Bariah was the sixth legislator to have died after the 2019 elections.

Earlier, two sitting BJP MLAs — Madan Mohan Dutta (Balasore) and Bishnu Sethi (Dhamnagar), and three BJD legislators Bishnu Das (Tirtol), Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) and Kishore Mohanty (Brajarajnagar) had died.

20221003-170004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Spy Bahu’ actor Sehban Azim shares his interest in doing reality...

    Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

    TN girl commits suicide over fear of NEET exam

    Data fudged only in ‘Rahul Gandhi School of Economics’ to mislead...