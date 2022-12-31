BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha approves 16 investment projects worth Rs 4,183cr

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government on Saturday approved 16 industrial project proposals worth Rs 4,183 crore, officials said.

The SLSWCA, headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, has approved the proposals of nine diverse sectors, which would generate employment opportunities for nearly 13,000 people in the state.

The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with six of the projects to be set up in Khordha district, three in Puri, two in Koraput and one each in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhamara, Mayurbhanj and Angul districts, the official said.

The Odisha government has approved three projects of metal ancillary and downstream industry worth Rs 803 crore, four apparel and textile project proposals worth Rs 324.57 crore and two paper, wood & forest-based investment projects of Rs 606 crore.

Jindal Panther Cement Pvt Ltd has also received an approval from the committee to set up its cement manufacturing unit in Angul at an investment of Rs 955 crore.

Similarly, a proposal to set up a food processing unit by Varun Beverages Limited with an investment of Rs 624.30 crore was approved by the panel on Saturday, they said.

Two waste management/circular economy proposals worth Rs 252 crore were also approved by the Odisha government. Further, a chemical unit of Rs 50.76 crore and a tourism project of Rs 50.84 crore were also approved.

Besides, the state has approved an investment proposal of Rs 516.58 crore on polymers & plastic sector.

Further, the SLSWCA has recommended 10 large scale investment proposals to the high level clearance authority (HLCA) led by the chief minister for consideration, the officials said.

