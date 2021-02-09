The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242.02 crore, said an official.

The 98th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the projects in the metal and metal downstream, IT and ESDM, manufacturing, logistics and tourism sectors.

These industrial projects are further expected to render 3,135 employment opportunities in the state, said a statement.

The SLSWCA approved an Atomized Iron Powder plant by SLM Powders Private Limited against an investment of Rs 67.83 crore to be set up in Sundergarh district.

A project of Oricon Enterprises Ltd in Khordha with an investment of Rs 120 crore was also approved, the statement said.

A manufacturing unit for production of solar panel, advanced storage batteries like li-ion battery, electronics products for energy management, electromechanical components and USB data cable and HDMI cable by Surya International with an investment of Rs 67.50 crore got the nod of the government.

A Logistics Park by Jagannath Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited with an investment of Rs 140 crore in Cuttack, Integrated Heavy Beach Sands Project by IREL IDCOL Ltd in Puri with an investment of Rs 460 crore, and a 5-star hotel-cum-luxury resort by Pravat Hospitality Private Limited in Puri with an investment of Rs 135.69 crore were also approved.

The government also approved a 5-star luxury resort by Swosti Premium Ltd in Puri with an investment of Rs 134 crore and a 4-star hotel by Hotel Eden Roc in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 117 crore.

