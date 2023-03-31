The Odisha government on Friday approved six industrial projects that will bring investment to the tune of Rs 854.17 crore to the state.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, has approved the projects from diverse sectors that would generate employment opportunities for 2,167 people in Odisha.

Investment intents from four of these projects were received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, officials said, adding that they will come up in Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Khurda districts.

The government has given a go-ahead to three projects in the infrastructure sector, and one project each in the steel sector, IT & ESDM sector, and food processing sector.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Transtek Coal Minerals Private Ltd to set up a multi-modal logistics park in Khurda with an investment of Rs 380.25 crore. The panel has also approved a Rs 200 crore proposal of Nirmal Wires Private Ltd.

Similarly, Aegis Logistics Ltd proposed to set up a greenfield tank storage facility for liquid and gas products with an investment of Rs 70 crore while Bhubaneswar Logixpress Warehousing Llp proposed to set up a warehousing cum logistics park, investing Rs 78.42 crore.

Moreover, the government approved the proposal by Secureyes Techno Services Private Ltd to set up a Global Cyber Security Delivery Centre (Rs 75 crore) and proposal of OVO Farm Private Ltd (Rs 50.50 crore).

20230331-233203