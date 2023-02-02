INDIA

Odisha Assembly Budget session from Feb 21

NewsWire
0
0

The Budget session of Odisha Assembly will start from February 21 and continue till April 6.

As per the schedule issued by the Assembly secretariat on Thursday, the session will start with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal on February 21. The motion of thanks on the Governor’s speech will be moved on the same day. Further discussion on the Governor’s address will be held on February 22 and 23.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual Budget for the year 2023-24 on February 24 while general discussion on the Budget will start from February 27. The appropriation bill will be laid before the House on March 31.

There will be a gap of seven days from March 2 to 9 during the session. There will be no business on all second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, March 30 (Shreeram Navami) and April 1 (Odisha Day), as per the schedule.

Last year, the state government had presented a vote-on-account Budget in view of the model code of conduct imposed for panchayat and urban polls in the state. Later, in July 2022, the state government had presented the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

20230202-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paul, Aboobacker’s home villages in Kerala exult after CWG medals

    Andhra records 1,535 more Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs

    Infighting in T’gana Cong intensifies as dissidents head to Delhi

    After Kishor’s presentations in Delhi, Cong leaders to attend Chintan Shivir...