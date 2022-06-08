INDIA

Odisha Assembly Speaker election on June 13

NewsWire
0
1

The election to the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker will be held on June 13, the Assembly Secretariat has informed all MLAs on Wednesday.

Notably, Surya Narayan Patro had resigned from the post of Assembly Speaker recently due to health issues.

In his letter to all members, Dasharathi Satapathy, OSD-cum-secretary of Assembly said: “As per provisions contained in Article 178 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 6 (1) and Rule 6 (6) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Governor has been pleased to fix the June 13, 2022 (Monday) at 10.30 a.m. for election of Speaker.”

For the purpose a meeting of the Assembly will be held on June 13 at 10.30 a.m. in the Assembly Hall, Bhubaneswar, he said.

Satpathy has requested all MLAs to attend the above meeting of the Odisha Legislative Assembly accordingly.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has revamped his council of ministers.

All 20 ministers had resigned from their respective posts on Saturday.

Along with them, Patro had also resigned from the post of Speaker. Former minister and senior BJD legislator Bikram Keshari Arukha is likely to be appointed in the post, BJD sources said.

The state government has already appointed Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasant Muduli as government chief whip. Muduli has been appointed in place of Pramila Mallick, who has been inducted as a cabinet minister.

20220608-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All should come forward to take Covid vaccine: Kerala CM

    Fair market regulator CCI is ‘spineless, toothless’, says CAIT

    Racket solving JEE, GMAT exam with help of Russian hackers busted...

    TN Assembly passes Anti-NEET Bill for 2nd time