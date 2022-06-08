The election to the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker will be held on June 13, the Assembly Secretariat has informed all MLAs on Wednesday.

Notably, Surya Narayan Patro had resigned from the post of Assembly Speaker recently due to health issues.

In his letter to all members, Dasharathi Satapathy, OSD-cum-secretary of Assembly said: “As per provisions contained in Article 178 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 6 (1) and Rule 6 (6) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Governor has been pleased to fix the June 13, 2022 (Monday) at 10.30 a.m. for election of Speaker.”

For the purpose a meeting of the Assembly will be held on June 13 at 10.30 a.m. in the Assembly Hall, Bhubaneswar, he said.

Satpathy has requested all MLAs to attend the above meeting of the Odisha Legislative Assembly accordingly.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has revamped his council of ministers.

All 20 ministers had resigned from their respective posts on Saturday.

Along with them, Patro had also resigned from the post of Speaker. Former minister and senior BJD legislator Bikram Keshari Arukha is likely to be appointed in the post, BJD sources said.

The state government has already appointed Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasant Muduli as government chief whip. Muduli has been appointed in place of Pramila Mallick, who has been inducted as a cabinet minister.

20220608-211604