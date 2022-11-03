INDIA

Odisha Assembly winter session from Nov 24

The winter session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 24 and will continue till December 31.

As per a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented before the House on the first day of the session.

The session will have 33 working days, of which, six days have been marked for private members’ business days. There will be no meetings on five Sundays.

Discussion on demand for grants on the supplementary budget will be held on November 30 and December 1 while the Appropriation bill will be tabled on December 2. Last year, the Supplementary budget outlay was Rs 19,833 crore.

