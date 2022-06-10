The Odisha Assembly’s Monsoon session will begin from July 2 and continue till August 4, as per a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Friday.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the state’s full-fledged budget for financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

As per the notification, the monsoon session will have 24 business days. While the budget will be presented on July 2, the appropriation bill will be tabled on July 29.

Discussion on demands for grants will be held between July 14 and July 20 (excluding Sundays).

On March 30, the state government had presented a budget estimation of Rs 2 lakh crore for the year and sought approval of the house through vote-on-account to make expenditure upto Rs 1.06 lakh crore for the first four months (April to July) of financial year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal legislator Bikram Keshari Arukha on Friday filed his nomination paper for the post of the Speaker.

Arukha, a six-time MLA, has submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Dasharathi Satapathy. If another candidate submits nominations, an election will be held.

The Speaker’s post is lying vacant after S.N. Patro recently resigned on health grounds.

Thanking the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for choosing him for the Speaker post, Arukha said he would try his best to uphold the tradition and dignity of the House.

20220610-220603