The Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning on Wednesday, is likely to witness uproar as both opposition BJP and Congress have lined up several issues to attack the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

The ruling party has also prepared a counter-strategy.

A day before the beginning of the session, all three major parties held their legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said that his party would raise the issues like drought, irregularities in paddy procurement, lack of irrigation facility for farmers, the Mahanga double murder case, recruitment scam in staff selection commission, law and order situation, and reservation for OBCs during the session.

The Congress is all set to raise farmer issues, recruitment scam, Mahanga double murder case and law and order issues during the session, said party MLA Mohammed Moquim.

Senior BJD leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B.K. Arukha said his party would raise issues like demand for hike in paddy MSP and rural housing scheme. The government is ready for discussion any issue to be brought by opposition in the interest of the state, he said.

He said that the government has planned to discuss and pass 12 bills during the session.

The session will go on till September 9.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangements in the Assembly. As many as 35 platoons of police will be deployed for ensuring security in and around the Assembly premises.

