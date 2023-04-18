Ruling BJD candidate and former minister Naba Das’s daughter Dipali on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the Jharsuguda by-election in Odisha .

Taking out a procession, Dipali reached the office of the returning officer and submitted her nomination papers. She was accompanied by family members and party leaders including Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Jena, Snehangini Chhuria, Rita Sahu, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Deb, Padmanav Behera and Pratap Jena.

Speaking to media persons, Dipali said, “I will reach the people with the developmental activities undertaken by the BJD government and my father in Jharsuguda.”

BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress nominee Tarun Pandey have already filed their nominations for the by-poll. Tripathy on Tuesday kicked off his door-to-door campaign while the Congress candidate has also started campaigning with his supporters.

All the three candidates are new faces and going to test direct electoral politics for the first time.

Voting for the by-election will be held on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.

20230418-185202