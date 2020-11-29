Odisha: BJD expels its MLA for anti-party activities

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday expelled Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party for his anti-people activities.

“Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti-people activities,” said a BJD statement.

The decision has been taken by the order of BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Reacting to the development, Panigrahi said he has never indulged in any anti-people activities.

“I have not done any anti-people activities. The BJD should clarify what anti-people activity is. The journalist should unearth what kind of anti-people activities I am involved in,” said the legislator.

“If I have indulged in anti-people activities, how did the public accept me,” said the three-time MLA.

He also apprehended that raids may be conducted against him with fabricated evidence.

“Those who are in power want to destroy my image and political career as I am popular in Ganjam and Gajapati district,” said Panigrahi.

–IANS

cd/dpb