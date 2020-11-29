Canindia News

Odisha: BJD expels its MLA for anti-party activities

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday expelled Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party for his anti-people activities.

“Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti-people activities,” said a BJD statement.

The decision has been taken by the order of BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Reacting to the development, Panigrahi said he has never indulged in any anti-people activities.

“I have not done any anti-people activities. The BJD should clarify what anti-people activity is. The journalist should unearth what kind of anti-people activities I am involved in,” said the legislator.

“If I have indulged in anti-people activities, how did the public accept me,” said the three-time MLA.

He also apprehended that raids may be conducted against him with fabricated evidence.

“Those who are in power want to destroy my image and political career as I am popular in Ganjam and Gajapati district,” said Panigrahi.

–IANS

cd/dpb

