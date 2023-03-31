INDIA

Odisha: BJD nominates Dipali Das for Jharsuguda bypoll

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has nominated slain Minister Naba Kishore Das’s daughter Dipali Das for the by-election to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency.

BJD President Patnaik has issued an order in this regard on Friday.

The bypoll will be held on May 10 while the result will be declared on May 13.

Dipali has already begun campaigning in the assembly constituency, following the demise of his father.

BJP is also likely to nominate its youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy. Tripathy has already started campaigning in the assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Congress has formed a committee led by senior leader and MLA Santosh Singh Saluja to select a suitable candidate for the bypoll.

Odisha Minister Naba Das was killed by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das (now sacked) on January 29.

The ASI had fired a bullet on the chest of the Minister from a very close range. Though the police arrested the accused from the spot, it is yet to find out the motive behind the high-profile murder case.

