Continuing the attack on the ruling BJD over the recent clashes in Sambalpur, senior Odisha BJP leader Samir Mohanty alleged on Tuesday that the ruling party is protecting the perpetrators of the communal violence.

Addressing a press conference here, former state BJP chief Mohanty said that Odisha has been witnessing anarchy and lawlessness.

“As the law and order situation has deteriorated, it has put a big question on the safety and security of the people of Odisha. The murder of a Cabinet minister, the kidnap and murder of a boy in Jharsuguda, and similar incidents in different parts of the state clearly show the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha,” he said.

Mohanty also accused the BJD government of giving shelter to the rioters who unleashed violence in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

When a Hanuman Jayanthi procession was taken out in Sambalpur On April 12, stones were pelted on it, people were attacked with sticks, and petrol bombs were seized from the roof of some houses. Besides, anti-national slogans were also raised, alleged the BJP leader.

However, Mohanty claimed that state minister Pratap Keshari Deb has blamed the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations for the violence in Sambalpur.

“The language used by Deb shows that the government is shielding the rioters. Is it not an anti-Hindu mentality to blame the organisers for the violence that happened during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Sambalpur,” he asked.

“In the FIR, the police mentioned that there were 150 to 160 rioters, whose videos are circulating on social media. However, the police are sitting idle after arresting only 30 persons,” he added.

Mohanty also asked who is creating pressure on the police to not arrest the other rioters involved in the violence?

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Mohanty, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “Due to the strong and whole-hearted resolve of the people of Sambalpur and resolute efforts of the police and administration, normalcy is returning to Sambalpur. But unfortunately, the Odisha BJP cannot tolerate.”

The BJD leader said the law and order situation in Odisha is much better than BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The people of Odisha are peace-loving, but the BJP has been constantly insulting them by calling them lawless, Lenin Mohanty said.

