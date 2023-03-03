INDIA

Odisha: BJP files complaints against ‘police excess’ on party workers

NewsWire
0
0

In protest of the alleged police excesses on its youth wing activists during a recent rally, the BJP in Odisha on Friday filed complaints in different police stations across the state.

To counter it, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a demonstration here over the LPG price hike.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists engaged in a scuffle with the police personnel while they were marching towards the Assembly on February 28 over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation, including the murder of minister Naba Das.

Following the face-off, 22 BJYM activists, including state president Irasish Acharya were arrested.

Though the BJP has lodged a complaint at a Bhubaneswar police station on the same night, the police were yet to register a case in this regard.

Hence, the BJP leaders and workers took out protest rallies in different places of Odisha, including capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday, and lodged complaints in the police stations against the DGP, the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin city police commissioner and the Bhubaneswar DCP.

“The BJD government was on the back foot over rising crime and a deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha. It was exposed when minister Naba Das was murdered in broad daylight. To divert the attention of people from the murder case, the police resorted to violence during the BJYM protest,” said BJP leader Pinky Pradhan.

The saffron party has also decided to stage demonstrations in front of all Superintendent of Police offices across the state on March 4. If no case is registered on the ‘police excess’, the BJP will knock on the doors of the court.

On the other hand, the women’s wing of the ruling BJD has staged a protest against the LPG price hike here before the Raj Bhawan.

BJD leader and Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das said the price of one domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg cylinder) has been increased from Rs 410 in 2014 to Rs 1,129 now.

However, the Odisha BJP leaders, instead of requesting their government at the centre to reduce the price, are creating law and order problems in the state, she alleged.

20230303-185402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN govt warns medical, dental colleges against overcharging students

    4th edition of India Craft Week from October 20-23

    Air pollution: No lockdown, but several other restrictions in Delhi-NCR

    IPL 2022: Rawat, bowlers shine for Bangalore as Mumbai suffer fourth...