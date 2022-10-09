INDIA

Odisha: BJP names late Bishnu Sethi’s son for Dhamnagar by-poll

The BJP on Sunday named Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna, son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, as its candidate for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on November 3 following the demise of Sethi. According to sources, there was consensus over Suraj in the saffron party since he was looking after the constituency with Bishnu Sethi not keeping well for most of the time.

Thanking the party for imposing faith on him, Suraj said: “After the death of my father, I own the responsibility of my family which includes all people of our assembly constituency.”

Though he is going to face a tough fight against BJD, the BJP nominee said he is confident that his constituency people will not let him down.

On the other hand, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress have yet to announce their candidates for the by-poll. Though the BJD has not named any candidate, it has started holding meetings of party workers for the poll.

Notably, the result of the by-election will be declared on November 6 following counting of votes.

