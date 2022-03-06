Odisha BJP picks actor Sritam Das as Mayor candidate for Cuttack

Odisha BJP unit on Sunday announced actor Sritam Das as its Mayor candidate for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), which will go to polls on March 24.

Cuttack Nagar BJP President Lalatendu Badu made this announcement.

Das, a renowned actor in Odia film industry, had joined the BJP in 2014. He remained an active member of the party and campaigned for its candidates during several elections, a BJP leader said.

Many names were doing the rounds for the post, but the party leadership picked the actor for the poll to the crucial position.

Das in a statement said he was really surprised with this announcement.

“Until Saturday I was unaware that the BJP would nominate me. I have been given a crucial task. The party has shown faith in me and I will try my best to deliver,” he added.

As a resident of the Cuttack city, Das said he is fully aware of the problems being faced by the citizens.

The ruling BJD has named Rajya Sabha MP Subash Singh as its nominee for the Mayoral post in the CMC while the Congress has selected former Corporator Giribala Behera for the Mayoral poll.

As per schedule, elections to 47 municipalities, 59 notified area councils and three municipal corporations, including CMC, will be held on March 24. The election results will be declared on March 26.

