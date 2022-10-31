Hundreds of Odisha BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding action against BJD leaders and Ministers, who are allegedly involved in Archana Nag honey-trap case and the death of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

The BJP activists took out a protest rally from the party office and tried to march towards Naveen Niwas, the official residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, they were stopped by police at Sishu Bhawan square due to which a scuffle broke out between BJP workers and police.

Several BJP workers, including women leaders, were taken into preventive custody by the police. The BJP workers, including women leaders, sat on the road protesting police action.

The BJP is demanding a CBI probe and action against BJD leaders allegedly involved in the sensational woman blackmailer scandal and death of Nimapara Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

They alleged that several BJD leaders, including Ministers, are involved in the Archana Nag honey-trap case yet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is silent over it.

Though, the involvement of School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash has come to the fore in the death of Sahoo, no action has been taken yet, said BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

BJP leader Pravati Parida said, “Naveen Patnaik is in a deep slumber and we need to wake him up. It has become very difficult for the people to get justice these days.”

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Odisha government should clarify how Archana Nag, the woman blackmailer, had acquired property worth Rs 100 crore in just five years.

“Several BJD leaders are involved in this case. Why is the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Ji still silent? BJP demands a CBI probe into the matter,” Patra added.

