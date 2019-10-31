Odisha BJP to protest over rising crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (IANS) The women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it will stage demonstrations across Odisha on November 5 to protest against the rising crimes against women in the state.

“We will stage demonstrations in front of offices of all District Collectors on Tuesday. Women are not safe in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-ruled state,” BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida said here.

Citing several instances, she alleged that BJD leaders are involved in several crimes against women.

Parida said they will protest against mysterious killing of Jajpur district’s Haridashpur Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal and sexual harassment meted out to a woman by the Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society president Pramod Kumar Sahoo.

She also said that the BJP women’s wing will put pressure on the state government to hand over the case of the alleged killing of PEO Biswal to the Central Bureau of Investigation and to arrest all those accused of being involved in the incident.

–IANS

cd/bc