Voting for the by-election to Dhamnagar (SC) Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district will be held on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., an official said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S.K. Lohani said polling parties, EVMs, election materials, security arrangements — all are in place for the by-poll.

A total of 1,008 polling officers are deployed while another 100 polling officers (25 teams) are under reserve, he said.

The election campaigns have been restricted before 48 hours of voting.

Silent period has come into force from 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Exit poll have been banned during the poll day as notified by the Election Commission, he said.

Lohani said display of election matters including the result of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in media is prohibited during the silent period.

The Election Commission has also restricted sale and distribution of liquor in the district till voting day.

Canvassing within 100 meters of the booth is an offence. Violators can be arrested without warrant, he warned.

As many as 2,38,417 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the poll, of which 1,23,038 are male; 1,15,346 female and 33 trans-genders.

The election is going to be held in 252 booths.

Based upon the field inputs, 110 booths have been identified as sensitive.

Special arrangements have been made for such booths, he informed.

In 126 booths, web casting will be done while 25 micro observers have been deployed and extra CAPF deployment will be done in appropriate locations.

A total of 997 police personnel and four companies of CAPF are being deployed for the poll, he said.

As many as five candidates have remained in fray for the by-poll.

Apart from BJD’s Abanti Das, BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj and Congress’ Baba Harekrushna Sethi, two independent candidates — Raju Das and Pabitra Mohan Das are fighting for the MLA seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi.

