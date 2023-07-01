After 10 years, the Odisha CID crime branch has arrested absconding man for killing his 3-year-old daughter in the year 2013.

The accused Prasant Sahani was arrested from Murbad, Thane, Maharashtra and he has confessed to have committed the murder of his three-year-old daughter by throwing her into the Baitarani River, Keonjhar on August 18, 2013 in a fit of rage due to family quarrel, the crime branch said in a statement on Saturday.

The arrest was made as per a complaint filed by Pooja Sahani, wife of Prasant Sahani of Tampua in Keonjhar district. In her complaint, Pooja had alleged that her husband Prasanta Kumar Sahani kidnapped and murdered her 3-year-old girl child.

During investigation, the CID found that after the marriage in 2010, both the husband and wife shifted to Thane of Maharashtra as Prasanta Sahani was working as a fireman in a private factory. During their stay, the accused had serious matrimonial discord with his wife. The complainant delivered a girl child in 2011.

On August 18, 2013, following an altercation between the couple at their village Fakirpada of Keonjhar district, the accused husband, in a fit of rage, took his daughter on his bicycle up to the river Baitarani and threw her into the river.

Thereafter, with a view to evade police arrest, the accused moved to different locations frequently and also changed his attire. The accused used to change his mobile handset and numbers very often to evade arrest, the police said.

Following court’s order, the crime branch took charge of the investigation in 2014 and conducted raids at different places such as Bilaspur, Raipur Pune, Koregaon Bhima, Sikrapur, Ranjangaon but the accused could not be traced. However, a team of the crime branch continued to track the accused for all these years.

On getting accurate information about the location of the accused at Murbad, a CID team nabbed the accused Prasanta Sahani on June 29, 2023.

Prasanta was brought to Cuttack and after sustained interrogation, he confessed his guilt for which he was arrested on Saturday evening.

