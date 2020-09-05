Odisha CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Chhattisgarh accident

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the eight people from Ganjam district killed in a road mishap in Raipur in Chhattisgarh early morning.

Patnaik also expressed grief at the tragic deaths and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

At least eight people were killed and six injured when a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam district to Surat in Gujarat met with an accident in Raipur at about 3.30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister announced free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Patnaik has directed Labour Minister Sushant Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend the necessary assistance to those injured in the accident.

He also asked Director General of Police Abhay to remain in touch with the Chhattisgarh DGP for coordination.

The DGP has sent a police team under SDPO Padampur to Raipur to assist the local police.

“An Odisha police team under SDPO Padampur is rushing to Raipur to assist police authorities. Fifty nine remaining labourers are safe and under care of Raipur admn/police,” tweeted the DGP.

Abhay also spoke to the Chhattisgarh DGP who has assured prompt investigation and cooperation.

