To encourage the Indian Men’s Hockey team ahead of FIH World Cup 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced an award of Rs 1 crore for each player if the national side lifts the prestigious trophy.

Patnaik made this announcement while inaugurating the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela.

The World Cup Village has been developed within a record nine months and flaunts 225 rooms with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house the teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the National Men’s Hockey team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village and announced the cash award. He wished them the very best and hoped they will emerge champions.

Players praised the Odisha government and thanked Patnaik for developing a holistic ecosystem for Hockey for the players of the nation.

The World Cup Village along with the Hockey Practice Centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will offer a holistic environment for the National and International players for the marque tournament.

Taj has been roped in by Hockey India to offer impeccable service and hospitality that reflects the culture of Odisha.

Notably, Odisha is hosting the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time. This time, the mega hockey event will be organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

20230105-161603