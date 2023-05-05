INDIA

Odisha CM announces Rs 111cr aid for Kendu leaf workers

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced Rs 111 crore financial assistance for Kendu leaf workers for the crop year 2022.

Over eight lakh kendu leaf workers of Odisha will benefit from the second phase assistance announced by the Chief Minister.

Kendu leaves are being collected in 22 districts.

However, financial assistance will not be distributed to the workers of Jharsuguda as the model code of conduct is in force in view of by-poll. The workers of Jharsuguda will get assistance after completion of the poll, officials said.

In the first phase, the government transferred assistance worth Rs 83 crore directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In total, a record amount of Rs 194 crore has been sanctioned for the kendu leaf beneficiaries for the crop season 2022.

The announcement by the government will benefit 7.75 lakh Kendu leaf pluckers, 40,000 binders and the remaining are seasonal staff.

The officials further said that each kendu leaf plucker would get financial assistance of Rs 1,000 along with Rs 200 and Rs 160 for water bottles and sandals, respectively. Similarly, Rs 1,500 will be given as financial assistance to each kendu leaf binder and seasonal worker.

20230505-225403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LaLiga Santander Matchday 16: Tough trips for top two as Real...

    PM chairs meeting of CSIR Society

    Cong on social media overdrive in poll-bound states

    2 Lower primary school students test positive for norovirus in Kerala