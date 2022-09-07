INDIASPORTS

Odisha CM announces stadium, high performance centre for Kho Kho

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that his government will support excellence of Kho Kho and establish a stadium and a high performance centre to develop the game.

Patnaik made this announcement while felicitating the Odisha Juggernauts for “scripting history” by emerging champions at the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

He presented a total cash award of Rs 2 crore to the team at the felicitation ceremony organised at Kalinga Stadium here this evening.

The Chief Minister said: “Kho Kho has been a traditional sport restricted to rural belts and interiors with limited audiences. You scripted history with your victory at the Ultimate Kho Kho. This will be remembered and discussed for days to come.”

“It will also inspire the younger players to pursue it as a professional sport. Today, people are talking about Ultimate Kho Kho and Odisha Juggernauts, and we feel extremely proud of our team,” he added.

Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Nyogi, presented the team gold medal to the CM.

Kho Kho Federation of India President Sudhanshu Mittal appreciated the kind of motivation, enthusiasm and support Odisha is providing to the game and to their team. Kho Kho needs such support from all states, he said.

Niyogi also shared his happiness over the success. Secretary to Chief Minister (5T), V.K. Pandian also praised the team on their brilliant performance at the league.

20220907-230403

