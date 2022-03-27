INDIA

Odisha CM asks officers to work with more commitment

NewsWire
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked senior government officers to work with more commitment for the development and progress of the state.

Patnaik has given this instructions to the officials after his party BJD registered landslide victory in the recently- concluded Panchayat poll and also in the urban election, whose result was declared on Saturday.

In a goodwill gesture, the senior State government officers, including Chief Secretary S.C. Mohapatra & DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal and members of a number of service associations, met the Chief Minister and congratulated him for the spectacular success in both urban and rural polls.

Creating a record, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by a Patnaik has formed zilla parishad (ZP) in all 30 districts of the state.

The regional party has also won chairperson seats in 73 municipalities/NACs and mayor seats in all three municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

20220327-154606

