Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked officials to remain fully prepared to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19, which may hit by August end.

Chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 scenario in the state, Patnaik said, “As per the prediction of scientists, if the third wave comes by the end of August, we have to remain fully prepared to deal with the situation.”

“Even though the situation is under control in the state, it is not the time for complacency. More caution will keep us safe from the virus,” he said.

Patnaik asked the officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms so that people will not unnecessarily gather at one place.

Stating that health is the top priority of his government, the chief minister said emphasis is being laid on strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and human resources.

The district administrations have a big responsibility to ensure that people are able to access hassle free healthcare services, he pointed out.

‘Every life is precious’ is the basis of the state health policy. Therefore everyone starting from the police station to the SP and the collector have to ensure there is no problem in delivery of healthcare services at community health centres to the district level, Patnaik added.

Sources said that the state has spent around Rs 2,000 crore to provide livelihood support to various sections of the society, who are affected by the pandemic.

–IANS

bbm/bg