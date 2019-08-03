Odisha CM condoles Sushma Swaraj’s demise

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sushma Swarajji . She was a warm, respected and a learned leader. She was known to take personal interest even in smallest of people’s problem. Her departure has left a void in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to her family,” tweeted Patnaik.

The Chief Minister said Sushmaji was a “people’s Minister in the truest sense”.

As a self-made public persona, she was an icon for millions of women of this country. She was always out to help stranded Indians anywhere in the world, said Patnaik.

He hailed her use of the social media for providing instant assistance to people in distress.

“Her multi-linguistic skills with convincing oratory made her a leader of the masses. She was respected across the spectrum of socio-political milieu in India,” he added.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS in the national capital late on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

–IANS

cd/in