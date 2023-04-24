Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday distributed crop loan interest subvention of Rs 441.76 crore, which will benefit about 35 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister has distributed the second phase of the crop loan interest subvention for the year 2022-23 to cooperative banks and 2409 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) through an electronic platform.

The state was supposed to distribute crop loan interest subvention of Rs 441.82 crore in the second phase. However, the disbursement of the interest subvention in Jharsuguda has been stopped due to enforcement of code of conduct in view of by-poll. The interest rebate will be distributed at a later stage, officials said.

About 35 lakh farmers including 30 lakh small and marginal farmers will be benefited from the move. In the first phase, a total interest subvention of Rs 415.17 crore had been given.

Addressing the farmers who were connected through video-conferencing, the Chief Minister said that agriculture is the soul of Odisha’s economy as well as the basis of development.

“Our new Odisha, strong Odisha, is being driven by our farmers, mothers, and youths. So, I have always given emphasis on your empowerment,” he said.

Stating that a separate agriculture budget is being presented each year to empower the farmers, Patnaik said interest-free agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh and Kalia education scholarship is being provided for the welfare of farmer families.

He further said that Odisha is the first state to provide interest-free loans to farmers and implement welfare schemes for the farmers like Kalia.

Stating that the farmers are our pride, he said, “Due to their hard work and determination, Odisha has become a leading state in the country in the field of agriculture.”

Patnaik said his government will continue to work for the welfare of farmers.

