Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday interacted with the Indian Under-18 Girls’ Rugby Team and felicitated them with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for winning silver at Asia Rugby Under-18 Girls’ Rugby Sevens Championship 2021.

Congratulating the team in their success, Patnaik said: “You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination.”

“I am sure this is the start of a new journey in the coming years, youAA all will make history,” he said.

The team thanked the Chief Minister for his constant support to sports, particularly rugby.

The event was held at Tashkent and five countries from across Asia — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, India and the host Uzbekistan — participated.

–IANS

bbm/vd