On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated a grand Biju Janata Dal (BJD) office named ‘Sankha Bhawan’ here.

Addressing on this occasion, Patnaik said that Sankha Bhawan will be a meeting place for all those who love Odisha, who are interested in working for the development of the state, for the protection and to build a new and strong Odisha.

The Bhawan will work for Odisha’s development and pride, and it will also work for promotion of the state’s rich cultural heritage. All the works of the new BJD office will be dedicated for the people of Odisha, he said.

“A new era had begun in Odisha in the year 1997 with the birth of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which was formed as per the principles and guidance of legendary leader late Biju Patnaik. The BJD, which was formed as the regional party to serve people of Odisha, has now been transformed into a social movement,” Patnaik said.

The Bhawan will connect the future with the past of Odisha. It will bring together the four and a half crore people of Odisha and will be dedicated to the development of Odisha to protect the Odias, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Sankha Bhawan will be devoted to the development of art, literature, and culture of Odisha.

It will not only be a center of inspiration for physical, social, economic, cultural, and political development, but it will also be a centre of spiritual enlightenment based on the fundamental principles of Jagannath culture.

The office will also continue to work for spreading the great culture of Lord Jagannath and will continue to spread the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He appealed to all his party leaders and workers to dedicate themselves to carrying forward the culture of service, advancing development, and shining the glory of mother Odisha.

The BJD’s new headquarters is a 3-storey building, having 30 rooms, located at Unit-6 area in Bhubaneswar. It has a large parking space in the basement,

The luxury building has a large parking space in the basement, an air-conditioned conference hall on the first floor with the capacity of 2,000 people, a 250-seat huge auditorium and a canteen. The first floor also has a press conference hall.

Besides, it has an office for party president Patnaik, chambers for party leaders, different wings of the party and IT cell.

