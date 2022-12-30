HEALTHINDIA

Odisha CM inaugurates PG Institute of Medical Education & Research

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research here at Capital Hospital.

Inaugurating the institute, the Chief Minister said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state.

Patnaik interacted with a few students of the institute. Students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim expressed happiness over the facilities at the new institute. They also appreciated provisions and mechanisms in the state for providing quality healthcare to people.

Patnaik advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following 5T principles and wished them the best for their future careers.

Studies in post graduate courses have started in six disciplines. These are General Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Pediatrics. Total 24 students have got admission from the current academic year.

A new academic block meant for the PG institute is being built up at a cost of Rs 284 crore, which is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The PGIMER at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar will give a boost to availability of specialist and super specialist services in the city besides providing a platform for health research, a health department official said.

