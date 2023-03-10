Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated multiple sports projects that will play a significant role in the holistic development of sports in Sundargarh district, which is reputed for producing many national and international-level players.

Patnaik inaugurated the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela and three hockey training centres in Bisra, Lahunipara and Manchmara.

Inaugurating the projects, the Chief Minister said that Sundargarh has been a backbone of sports in Odisha. Not just hockey, it has produced players of repute in athletics and many other disciplines, he said.

“The projects launched today will enable us to collectively nurture a large spectrum of sports talent from this district and the nearby regions,” he said.

The Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium complex in Rourkela features an athletics stadium with a 400m synthetic athletic track and a natural turf football field with floodlights. The stadium has four galleries with a seating capacity of more than 9,000 spectators, including seating arrangements for differently-abled people.

The complex also houses an indoor swimming pool along with players’ changing rooms and allied facilities.

The complex is spread over 11 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 148 crore.

The hockey training centres have Category 3 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf with changing room for players, admin room, gymnasium, first-aid room with a total project cost of over Rs 11 crore spent per centre.

