Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has addressed the Investors’ meet and curtain raiser for the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave in the national capital and urged the investors to invest in Odisha.

The event was held by the Odisha government in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Addressing the investors, Patnaik on Wednesday said, “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location. I seek everyone support to ensure ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave 2022 a successful event.”

The third edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave is being held between November 30 and December 4, with focus on sectors, including metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, along with technical textiles, food processing, among others.

“Odisha has been famous for trade and commerce. Today, Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, food processing and others,” said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Odisha Chief Secretary.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development and Technical Education, Odisha government, made a presentation about ‘Make in Odisha’ and highlighted the state’s achievements because of more than two decades of stable governance.

He said that Odisha is the fastest growing economy in the country and has emerged as the top choice in the sector of minerals and metallurgy.

20220901-061602

