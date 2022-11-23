HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha CM launches AMLAN to eradicate anaemia

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched AMLAN (Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan) — a multi-pronged approach for accelerated reduction of anaemia among targeted groups.

Launching the programme on a virtual platform, the Chief Minister said it is the state’s own programme for making the state free from anaemia, especially women and children.

The programme will be carried out by several departments including Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and ST & SC Development.

The programme will benefit about 1.37 crore people, which includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children, he said.

Patnaik further said that the major interventions under the programme are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication.

This programme will be rolled out in 55,000 government and government-aided schools and 74,000 Anganwadi Centres across the state, he informed.

“All our endeavours are focussed on the principle that every life is precious. The state government has prioritised development of the health sector in our state,” said the Chief Minister.

With intensive focus on public health schemes, Odisha has shown improvement in many health indicators like immunisation, infant mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio, infant and young child feeding practices, and under-nutrition.

However, anaemia remains a major public health challenge across the country, he added.

The Chief Minister urged the concerned departments and on-field service providers to work in a concerted manner for successful implementation of AMLAN for achieving Anaemia Mukta Odisha.

On this occasion, Patnaik also released the operational guidelines for AMLAN.

20221123-203401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mixing Covid vax doses safe, can raise side effects: Lancet

    NE states tighten measures to deal with Covid surge

    Ashoka Hotel to be used as Covid facility for Delhi HC...

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 225.7 mn