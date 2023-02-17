Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday performed ground breaking for 17 industrial projects worth Rs 1,448 crore through the virtual mode.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two projects in Cuttack district, which were set up with an investment of Rs 202 crore.

At an investment of Rs 1,650 crore, these projects are expected to provide employment opportunities for 4,500 people across sectors like plastic, sea food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream.

The investment intent for these projects was received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that over the years, Odisha has fast emerged as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from metal and minerals to chemical & petrochemicals and food processing, among others.

“We have shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors,” he said.

Patnaik assured providing required support to the investors looking to explore Odisha as a potential investment destination and also provide the best of opportunities for its people to grow.

“My government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and prompt business environment for the investors in Odisha. Our focus on the 5T philosophy in transforming the industrial sector has further strengthened the industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the state,” he added.

The Make in Odisha Conclave – 2022 held last year was an outstanding success as the event was attended by business leaders and industry delegates from different sectors across the country, he said, adding, the event could attract investment intentions of Rs 10 lakh crore to Odisha.

The Chief Minister said the vision of his government is to enable faster conversion of investment intents to grounding and provide unmatched facilitation and support to industries.

