Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday met President-elect Droupadi Murmu at the latter’s residence in the national capital.

Patnaik is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India’s first tribal President scheduled on Monday. After meeting Murmu, Patnaik said he is honoured that the daughter of Odisha has been chosen to become the first citizen of the country.

“I will be present at her oath-taking ceremony on Monday,” Patnaik told reporters.

Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. She will become the 15th President of India.

Murmu hails from Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, which burst into celebrations the moment the news of her victory reached there on Thursday.

