Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a three-day official visit to Bangalore city from Tuesday to woo investors ahead of the third edition of Make in Odisha conclave to be held here from November 30 to December 4.

The Chief Minister will hold one-to-one meetings with investors from IT sector, pharma industries and other Bangalore-based industrialists on Wednesday from 11 a.m. onwards, said Odisha Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Tuesday.

He also informed that a mega road show for investors will be organised on Wednesday evening to showcase the investment opportunities and business environment available in Odisha.

The state is looking forward to investments in information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITeS), ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), textiles & apparel, food processing, e-vehicles, auto & auto components and aerospace & defence, he said.

The Minister hoped that a large amount of investment will come to Odisha during the Make in Odisha conclave this year in comparison to previous two editions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had participated in investors’ meetings at Dubai, New Delhi and Mumbai.

