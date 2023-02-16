Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the farmers to adopt new farm machinery and technology in their farming process.

Inaugurating the three-day ‘Krushi Odisha 2023’ here, Patnaik said that his government is focusing on technology-led development in the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister emphasised on technological intervention in the farm sector, besides advising the farmers to cultivate non-paddy crops as well.

While highlighting Odisha’s transition from being a food deficit state to a food surplus state, Patnaik said, “We have been supplying rice to the whole nation through public distribution system. Our Kalia scheme ensured income security for farmers while our government continues to focus on farm mechanisation to increase agricultural productivity.”

The government is also giving emphasis on special missions for cultivation of jackfruit, mushroom etc. to enhance farmers’ income and ensure nutritional security, he pointed out.

Similarly, the Millet Mission has not only been able to draw attention at the national and international level, but it has also helped enhance the income of women self-help groups (SHGs), Patnaik said.

State Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that other than rice production, Odisha has become self-reliant in fisheries, meat, eggs and milk production.

