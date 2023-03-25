INDIA

Odisha CM urges Gadkari for early complete of Cuttack-Sambalpur NH

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought personal intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for early completion of the Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur section of NH-55.

In a letter to Gadkari, the Chief Minister said rehabilitation and up-gradation of Cuttack- Sambalpur national highway (0.400 km to 265 km) to four-lane carriageway is being carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since 2017.

It is a matter of great concern that even after more than five years, up-gradation work is yet to be completed, he said.

Stating that the Cuttack-Sambalpur section of NH-55 serves as lifeline to millions of people of the Western Odisha, Patnaik said, “Haphazard construction activities and miserable plight of the road causes frequent accidents leading to loss of human lives.”

During the last two years, as many as 399 accidents have taken place causing 196 fatalities, Patnaik pointed out.

There is public agitation and discontentment among the people for inordinate delay in completion of the road work. The concern of the state government on this count has also been communicated to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways earlier, he mentioned.

Though progress of the instant project is being reviewed with the regional authorities of NHAI at regular intervals, no satisfactory outcome is visible, he added.

He urged Gadkari to intervene in the matter for early completion of the project which will go a long way in redressing the pending demand of the people of the state.

20230325-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uber to show drivers how much they’ll earn before accepting a...

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups

    Twins, mother killed as truck driver hits several vehicles in K’taka...

    Rhino kills forest guard in Kaziranga National Park