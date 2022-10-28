BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Odisha CM urges L&T to set up defence manufacturing, green hydrogen units

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T to explore the option to set up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors in Odisha.

While L&T has an eminent presence in Odisha, the company may explore to develop common industrial facilities such as water and effluent treatment plants for upcoming industrial hubs such as Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra, Patnaik said.

Odisha is home to all major minerals and metals. Hence, he urged Subrahmanyan that the metallurgical and material handling arm of L&T can set up an office in Bhubaneswar.

The company has also been requested to upgrade Mindtree’s Global Learning & Software Delivery Centre in Bhubaneswar to a development centre.

Stating shipbuilding is one of the priority sectors in Odisha with three major ports Dhamra, Paradip and Gopalpur, the CM suggested the company CEO to develop services such as refits, repairs, and midlife upgrades for defence and commercial vessels.

Talking about opportunities in the education sector, he said that L&T can introduce its school adoption programme in villages near infrastructural hubs to enhance the quality of education for the children of workers.

Further, he suggested the company to set up a mega structure fabrication facility in the state for supply to its construction sites.

Patnaik urged Subrahmanyan to consider the above factors to expand his company’s presence in the state and also enter new verticals of business to gain from Odisha’s ever-growing industry landscape.

20221028

