The Odisha government has collected a total of Rs 28,973.43 crore revenue from mining up to January 17 of the current financial year, state Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik here on Friday.

As against Rs 11,020 crore and Rs 13,791 crore of mining revenue collected during 2019-20 and 2020-21, the state has been able to collect Rs 49,858 crore of mining revenue during 2021-22, he said.

Mallik said this while addressing at the Minerals, Mining and Metals Conclave being organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

From an installed capacity of about 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of crude steel in the year 1999-2000, the state has progressed to have, as of now, 47 steel industries with total capacity of over 33 MTPA which is about one fourth of the country’s total installed capacity, Mallik said.

Besides, he said, the pellet plants in the state have an installed capacity of about 29 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and the sponge iron plants have an installed capacity of around 15 million tonnes.

During 2020-21, the total production of minerals was to the tune of 293.648 million tonnes with despatch of 325.495 million tonnes, which has increased to 362.40 million tonnes and 358.88 million tonnes, respectively, during 2021-22, the minister said.

During the current year, the total production and despatch of minerals up to January 17, 2023 stand at 302.06 million tonnes and 295.07 million tonnes, respectively, he said.

Informing about the steps taken by the state government, he said the state has ensured a timely and effective implementation of the amended provisions of law and as has been presented, Odisha has become the leading state in successfully conducting auction of the 37 mineral blocks so far including 22 expired mining leases.

In regards to the minor mineral sector, he said, the state is also taking adequate steps for identification of new minor mineral sources and bringing them to the process of operation. The revenue from the minor mineral resources stood at Rs 680 crore in the previous financial year.

Mallik said one of the major challenges for the mineral industries of the country is to properly utilise lower grade minerals which are never put to use because we do not have a requisite technology to use.

“By utilising these lower grade minerals, we can protect the environment and prevent misutilisation and non-use of these minerals,” he suggested.

Only 7 to 8 years ago, Odisha used to get approximately Rs 5,000 crore revenue from the mining sector but last year it became Rs 50,000 crore which in return led to quality education, healthcare and better infrastructure, said Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

