Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that his government is committed to provide accessible and efficient legal services to the citizens at their homes.

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating the court of civil judge (senior division)-cum-assistant sessions judge in his native state of Hinjilicut.

Patnaik along with the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar inaugurated the court on a virtual platform.

Today, a long-standing aspiration of the people of Hinjilicut has been fulfilled, the Chief Minister added.

He also said that this is a major step forward in providing access to justice for the people of Hinjilicut.

“I am sure that the people of Hinjilicut, especially the poor and weaker sections of society, will have advantage in having this legal facility closer to their homes,” Patnaik added.

The Chief Minister hoped that the lawyers of Ganjam will make use of this facility to its fullest potential, and reach out to the litigant public to provide justice and fairness.

Speaking on the occasion from Cuttack, Justice Muralidhar said that the High Court and judiciary have been taking initiatives so that there is no delay in providing justice to people.

The High Court didn’t close down even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Specifying the steps, he said, opening of new courts, appointment of judicial officers, use of technology and rationalisation of cases in different courts and many other steps have been taken to improve the performance of the judicial system.

He thanked the Chief Minister and Odisha government for the support for opening of new courts.

Justice B.R. Sarangi, a judge of the High Court, appreciated the vision of the Chief Minister in opening new courts and taking justice closer to people.

