Odisha is now considered as a leading state in implementation of new changes in mineral laws, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Thursday.

This in turn has resulted in generating the highest mining revenue for the state, facilitating different welfare activities for the benefit of the people, he said while addressing at an orientation for the newly joined officers on virtual platform.

As many as 65 officers of mineral administrative service, geological service and subordinate mineral administrative service on Thursday joined the Steel & Mines department of the Odisha government.

It is only through the hard work and devotion of young and capable officers that the people will be able to reap the true benefits of these initiatives, he said, adding, each and every initiative of the state government aims towards the welfare of the people.

Through initiatives like 5T and Mo Sarkar, the government is working dedicatedly to provide better services to the people, he said.

Patnaik said that his government has put in place an effective system for monitoring mineral transactions, which has been well appreciated across the country.

“No matter how amazing and innovative a strategy might be, its true success depends on its effective implementation. Therefore, I would like all of you to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people,” the CM said.

He further said that mineral administrative service and geological service are unique in their own way. They aim at conserving and maintaining the precious mineral resources of the state through transparent administration. This needs application of proper domain knowledge, adoption of scientific methodologies, and modern technologies, he added.

Encouraging the entrants, Patnaik said: “As this day marks the beginning of a new chapter in your life, you are expected to shoulder the roles and responsibilities that come attached. Your success and achievement must be reflected in the success of our society.”

The CM wished a bright career for the new officers.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said that the mining sector provides the highest non-tax revenue to the state, facilitating development and welfare work.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said Odisha is one of the fastest growing states and the mining sector has a critical role in the state’s growth prospects.

