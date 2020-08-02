Odisha Covid-19 cases increase to 34,913

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (IANS) The overall number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha has increased to 34,913 after 1,434 more persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the virus rose to 197 after 10 new fatalities were reported in the same period

Of the 10 deaths, four were reported from Ganjam district, three in Khurda and one each in Jajpur, Kalahandi and Sundergarh districts, the department added.

The death toll in Ganjam district crossed the 100 mark, with the total number currently at 103.

Of the 1,434 fresh cases, 889 were detected in quarantine, while 545 were local contact cases.

The highest 320 cases are from Ganjam, followed by Khurda (218), Rayagada (197) and Cuttack (123).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 13,404 while 21,273 persons have recovered so far.

