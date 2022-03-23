The crime branch of Odisha police has taken over the investigation of murder of Manas Swain, a cameraman of a local web channel, officials said on Wednesday.

“DGP, Odisha has ordered for the investigation of Chandbali PS Case No 63 dated 14.02.2022 of Bhadrak District by CID-Crime Branch in view of its gravity and involvement of multiple districts,” Odisha police said in a tweet.

The kidnap occurred in one district and murder happened in another and the body was disposed off in yet another district. So, the crime branch has taken over the investigation of this case, said Sanjeeb Panda, additional director general (ADG), crime branch.

“We have formed two teams. One will investigate the case in all involved places including Bhubaneswar while another team will work for the arrest of the prime accused,” Panda said.

As the police suspect that the prime accused has fled to other state, the crime branch official, if required, will also visit outside Odisha to nab her, informed the ADG.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Sarmistha’s brother Parameswar from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, six persons including former Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the 28-year-old cameraman. However, the prime accused in the case Sarmistha Rout who runs the web channel is still absconding.

As per the police, the cameraman was kidnapped from Bhadrak on February 6 and brought to Dayal Ashram, an old age home, run by the prime accused in Bhubaneswar, where he was assaulted physically. Later, on March 12, the body of Swain was recovered from Badhipatna hills in Rajsunakhala area of Nayagarh, the police said.

