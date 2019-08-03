Odisha DGP Sharma to be new member of Lokayukta

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma has been selected as the new member of Odisha Lokayukta and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has approved his name.

According to an official here on Tuesday, the Lokayukta selection committee had earlier recommended Sharma’s name for the five-member Lokayukta panel, to be headed by former Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court Ajit Singh. The 1986 batch IPS officer has been heading the Odisha Police since August 2017.

Sharma has applied for voluntary retirement.

“Basically, the Lokayukta has been constituted to stop and act against corruption. I hope I will work sincerely with all my experience in my new assignment, said Sharma.

Sharma had also worked with the National Security Guards (NSG) and Central Bureau of Narcotics. During his NSG stint, he received the President’s Police medal for distinguished service in 2010.

The state government has initiated the process for appointing new DGP.

