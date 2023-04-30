A person, who spent his childhood in Odisha’s Berunapadi village of Keonjhar district working as a labourer, and finally became a doctor after overcoming adversities of his life, has gifted his village a no-fee world-class school.

According to Pradeep Sethi, who studied at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, despite becoming a doctor in the national capital, he used to long for his village.

About 15 years after completing his studies and starting practice, Sethi went back to his village, encouraged villagers about education and bought land to build an international school.

Meanwhile, many villagers also joined him and donated their land to start the school, after which a big educational institution was built.

According to Sethi, he did not want his effort to be limited to only one school.

The institution is equipped with all world-class facilities will have an expert faculty from abroad and celebrities like Jubin Nautiyal, Sonu Nigam for teaching music, former Indian cricket team captain Ravi Shastri for sports, Rajiv Bajaj for business.

The school has been built for kids who are extremely poor and unable to afford education. Presently, this school is built on 10 acres which will later be extended to 20 acres. The school can enroll around 2,500 students.

According to Sethi, no fee is charged from any student for any work in the school. Many skill development and placement courses will be developed in the institution which has Classes from 1-12. Around 50 more new classrooms are being added to the school.

The school’s director said that the educational institute seeks to replicate the academic standards of Ivy League universities like Stanford and Harvard.

Besides, many professional courses have also been introduced here like fisheries, Information Technology and science, among others.

20230430-161601