INDIA

Odisha: E-detection portal to identify vehicles without valid docs

NewsWire
0
0

To keep a check on vehicles plying without valid documents, the Odisha government is going to roll out an e-detection portal on national highways with effect from January 1, 2023.

For a vehicle to ply on a road, it is mandatory to have valid documents like registration certificate, fitness certificate and permit if it is a transport vehicle, insurance, and a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for all vehicles and driving license for all vehicle drivers.

As per sample data collected from toll gates on the national highways, it is observed that a substantial number of vehicles are plying without valid documents.

In order to detect such vehicles plying through national highways and state highways in Odisha, the transport department has developed the e-detection portal, said Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner transport (technical).

The objective of the portal is to collect the data from various toll gates on the national highways. In the first phase, toll gates on NHs have been integrated with the portal. Later, data will be collected from mining and industrial areas as well, he said.

Patra said the data will be collected, analysed with details in Vahan portal and automatically challan will be generated for the vehicles plying without valid documents

The data will be collected in accordance with the data fetched through the FASTag and images captured when a vehicle will pass through a toll gate, he stated.

Patra urged the vehicle owners to keep the vehicle documents up-to-date to avoid penalties.

20221123-211404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDPS case: SC grants interim protection from arrest to SAD’s Bikram...

    Petrol prices up again; rise by Rs 4.80 per litre in...

    Personal fight between 2 individuals given communal colour in MP’s Rewa

    Odisha Cabinet approves Electronics Policy 2021