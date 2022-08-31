Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade-and-a-half, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Wednesday.

The state is emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of its natural resource advantage and strategic location, Patnaik said while speaking at an investors’ meet and curtain-raiser event for the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’ here.

Patnaik interacted with ambassadors from over 30 countries and over 50 delegates, representing various industries from across India, at the event.

“Over the last 20 years, my government has focused on leveraging these natural advantages through progressive policy, efficient administration, and technological interventions,” he stated.

Patnaik invited the foreign dignitaries to participate in the Make in Odisha Conclave as a partner country of Odisha. The conclave will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, 2022. The Chief Minister assured them of all cooperation.

Addressing the event, Odisha Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb talked about the investment opportunities available in textile, handloom, chemicals, petrochemicals, food processing, IT/ITeS, and ESDM sectors in Odisha.

“Odisha’s industrial growth in the last two decades has been focused on developing a highly-skilled workforce. With nearly 200 engineering colleges and 1,000 ITIs, we are creating the most skilled workforce in the country,” Deb claimed.

The state government has recently established a World Skill Centre (WSC), a premier advanced skill training institute, the minister said.

“In order to fully realise the potential of the youth and entrepreneurs in the state, we have started ‘Startup Odisha’ with the aim to encourage young people to work towards innovation, development and improvement of products, process, and services,” he said.

Odisha Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra said, “Today, Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, food processing and others.”

Mahapatra added that the biennial Make in Odisha Conclave was started in 2016, which saw a footfall of 18,500 persons and received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore.

In 2018, the state hosted the second edition which saw 45,000 visitors and received investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, he said.

