INDIA

Odisha engineer found with disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.13 cr, held

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested Bijayananda Sahoo, an engineer, after detecting disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.13 crore, an official said.

According to the Vigilance Official, Sahoo, working as a superintending engineer in the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) division Bhubaneswar, was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore, which is 221 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing officials have unearthed two triple storeyed buildings, one double storeyed building and 14 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Angul and Dhenkanal during raids.

Out of the 14 plots, six have been found in the name of the engineer’s sister in-law and five in the name of his brother-in-law. The Vigilance suspects that all these properties have been acquired by Sahoo as benami properties.

Besides, cash of Rs 1.81 lakh, bank, postal & insurance deposits worth Rs 44.84 lakh, one four-wheeler, gold jewellery of 237 grams and silver ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh have been found by the Vigilance.

A case has been registered against Sahoo. Following the arrest, he is being forwarded to the court of special judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal, the official informed.

20230109-142405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN power utility to buy 400 MW to meet summer demand

    Candid camera: Tejashwi ‘caught’ distributing money to villagers ahead of polls

    Three-day Rang Utsav at Sri Ram Centre

    Four Kerala youths arrested for sexually abusing minor girls at...